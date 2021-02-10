Waffles + Mochi comes to Netflix in March.

Come next month, a new series called ‘Waffles + Mochi’ will make its debut on Netflix. The show is produced by former first lady of the USA, Michelle Obama and it’s her mission to get kids to eat healthier. In addition to being the executive producer of Waffles + Mochi, Michelle is also the star of the show.

Mrs. Obama plays the proprietor of a whimsical supermarket that employs the titular puppets, who are best friends and aspiring chefs. The group of friends then prepare, cook and eat different foods from around the world. This children’s program is the latest release from the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, as part of its partnership with Netflix that started in 2018. Since then, the Obamas have launched several documentaries, ‘American Factory’, ‘Crip Camp’ and ‘Becoming’ on the streaming service.

The 10-episode series has been described by Netflix as “the culinary adventure of a lifetime”.

“I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world.” Michelle said about it.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think