Michelle Obama releases new book ‘The Light We Carry’

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability…” – Michelle.

Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama has released her new book The Light We Carry in which she shares powerful strategies on how to stay positive in an uncertain world.

The book is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, November 15th.

In a recent interview, Mrs Obama admitted she struggles with negative thoughts about her appearance and her “fearful mind”, but that women need to “learn to love ourselves as we are”.

Self-worth and learning to be kind to herself are one of the many topics she covers in the book. One of the many revelations in the inspiring follow-up, she admits she “hates how I look all the time and no matter what”.

“I’m still a work in progress and facing myself each morning with something kind is still a challenge. I try every day to, as I say in the book, greet myself with a positive message. And it’s really a shame that so many of us, particularly women, have a hard time just looking at our own image and not tearing it apart and figuring out what’s wrong,” she said.

Her book also seeks to inspire and teach women, through her own experiences, how to love themselves.

“I think that’s at the core of some of our unease and unhappiness because if we don’t start out by learning to love ourselves as we are, it’s hard to pass that on to others. So I am working on it every single day,” she added.

The Light We Carry is retailing on Amazon with delivery to Kenya.

  

