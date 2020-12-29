Micho names 30 man provisional squad ahead of January CHAN Championship

Zambia national soccer team head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named his 31 member squad for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament. The 2021 edition of the CHAN championship fashioned for players plying their trade in home based leagues will be broadcast live on KBC Channel 1 Tv.

Micho has included five players from the fans select side that played to a 1-1 draw with his provisional squad Monday. The players are Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape, Spencer Sautu, Harrison Chisala, and Rodger Kola.

Micho has also included two U-20 national team players in defender Golden Mafwenta and goalkeeper Patrick Chooma.

The squad leaves for Cameroon wednesday where they will participate in a pre-tournament competition that draws participation from Cameroon, Niger, and Uganda. The pre-CHAN tournament runs from January 1-8.

Zambia is in Group D alongside Guinea, Tanzania, and Namibia and will be based in Limbe. The CHAN runs from January 16 to February 10.

Zambia’s best CHAN outing was the third-place finish in 2009 during the inaugural tournament under Frenchman Herve Renard while George Lwandamina and Wedson Nyirenda reached the quarter-finals in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Goalkeepers: Charles Kalumba (Prison Leopards), Siame Lameck (Kabwe Warriors), Chooma Patrick (KYSA), Richard Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers )

Defenders: Mwape Clement, Adrian Chama ( Both Zesco United ), Chanda Dominic (Kabwe Warriors), Mafwenta Golden (Buildcon ), Banda Luka (Napsa Stars), Chiboni Kondwani, Zacharia Chilongoshi, Benson Sakala (All Power Dynamos ) Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows ), Mwansa Pride (Nkwazi)

Midfielders: Kelvin Kampamba, Bruce Musakanya ( Both Zesco United), Leonard Mulenga, Jack Chirwa (Both Green Buffaloes) Spencer Sautu, Chaniza Zulu( Both Power Dynamos ), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Kelvin Kapumbu, Albert Kangwanda (Both Zanaco), Paul Katema, Felix Bulaya (Both Red Arrows ), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Sikombe Collins (Lusaka Dynamos )

Strikers: Rodger Kola, Phiri Moses (Both Zanaco), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos).

