Michuki Memorial Park to be opened to public in August

Efforts to clean the Nairobi River as well as revive and upgrade Nairobi’s Michuki Memorial Park are on top gear with plans to have the park officially opened to the public before the end of August.

The government says the rehabilitation of the park is part of the ongoing process of greening and bringing back the city’s lost glory.

The park is situated along Nairobi River between the globe cinema roundabout and the Museum Hill interchange.

For a while now work to transform this 26-acre park has been shaping up after it was handed to Kenya Forest Service in April as one of the green spaces in Nairobi.

Currently the Michuki park named in honour of the late former environment minister John Michuki who had pushed for the cleanup of Nairobi river and its surrounding, has undergone a major face lift, the rehabilitation has brought on board key partners among them Ministry of environment and Forestry, Nairobi metropolitan services, and National Environment Management Authority.

The park which is scheduled to be officially opened before the end of August, targets to offer Kenyans an aura of tranquility.

So far a perimeter fence has been erected to keep off outsiders and curb encroachment into the park.

Already 2.4km of walkways have been set up, as well as a nursery which will be supplied with indigenous trees.

Public toilets have also been set up, plans are also underway for a café and an open Amphitheatre for public performances.

Before 2008 when the late Michuki fronted the idea to restore the area, more than two thirds of the land was largely unattended and was used as an illegal dumpsite.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko Monday flagged off a clean-up exercise activities and enforcement action at the Michuki Memorial Park (MMP) along the Nairobi Rivers Basin.

2/2 MMP is situated btw Museums Hills & Globe Cinema roundabout it has been undergoing infrastructural rehabilitation, biodiversity assessment & stabilization of the river bank in readiness for its opening to the public as a recreational park & educational center. #GreenSpaces pic.twitter.com/ZWD0Mjg93T — Ministry of Environment and Forestry Kenya (@Environment_Ke) July 19, 2020

He was accompanied by CAS Mohammed Elmi, Principal Secretary, Dr Chris Kiptoo, NEMA Board members led by Vice Chair Prof Penina Abudho, NEMA Ag Director General Mamo B Mamo, representatives of KEFRI Director Dr Jane Njuguna among others.