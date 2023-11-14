Microfinance lender feted for promoting transparency

Progressive Credit has emerged as the most transparent microfinance firm in Kenya.

The lender was awarded Most Trusted, Transparent, and Reliable Non-Deposit Taking Microfinance Company at the TopScore Brands.

Progressive Credit Chief Executive Officer Mbaabu Muchiri said the lender is committed to ensure its financial solutions are customer-centric.

“Our customers have always been at the heart of everything we do. Our goal is to provide loans that are not only flexible and transparent but also tailored to their specific needs. We aim to constantly improve our services to offer even better solutions,” said Muchiri.

The firms attributes its strong footprints in the microfinance sector to entrenching ethical lending practices, transparent and reliable financial solutions in its 12 years of operations.