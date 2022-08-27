Microsoft appoints Phillis Migwi head for Kenya operations

Microsoft has appointed Phyllis Migwi as the Kenya Country Manager.

Phyllis has a track record as a leader and a business catalyst known for driving growth in technology over the last two decades.

She has experience in strategy and operations leadership, brand development, marketing and program management.

Phyllis most recently served as the Regional Hybrid Cloud & AI Leader-Africa Growth Market for IBM.

She has previously held leadership roles in Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Information Communication Technology sectors in India, Europe, Africa and North America.

Migwi is passionate about delivering efficient business models, growth strategies and ecosystem value creation.

“I am delighted to welcome Phyllis to the Microsoft Africa Regional Cluster team as the new Kenya Country Manager. I am confident that her extensive experience in Technology in Africa will help us scale partner and customer business impact through the value of Microsoft Cloud. As a strong advocate of Africa’s potential, I believe that Phyllis is a critical addition in unlocking the unique opportunities on the continent”, says Wael Elkabbany, Africa Regional Cluster General Manager.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to play my part in Africa’s economic growth story. To position Microsoft as the premier partner for that growth, while developing the leaders who will overcome present challenges and build memorials for the future,” said Phyllis.

She holds an MBA from Hult International Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce from Catholic University of East Africa.