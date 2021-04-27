Microsoft awards Game of Learners winners

An innovation featuring with a unique digital platform that links students and teachers across Africa has been voted winner in the just concluded Season 2 of Game of Learners competition sponsored by Microsoft’s Africa Development Center – Kenya.

The solution dubbed Bloom-Learn, which is a creation by a team of five students from Kenya and Nigeria, allows teachers to upload classes, create one-on-one sessions with students, and communicate with students via a chat forum.

The Bloom-Learn platform is designed to offer a digital solution to overcome the bottlenecks facing education in the region.

The innovation is informed by a desire to address education challenges such as lack of qualified teachers, facilities, and infrastructure especially in public schools due to inadequate funding.

The Bloom-Learn platform aims at digitizing education to ensure everyone has access to learning opportunities.

University of Nairobi don Dr. Bitange Ndemo says institutions of higher learning have been moving away from the traditional class, lecture and end of semester examinations to embracing other tutoring mechanisms for students.

Microsoft has challenged the five member winning team comprising Kenyan and Nigerian students to continue improving on their different innovations until they can be commercially scalable.

Now in its second year, the Game of Learners competition is a 5-week virtual hackathon where at the end of the fifth week participating teams submit their final projects for judging.