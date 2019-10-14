Middle-aged man electrocuted in attempt to vandalize cables

Written By: KBC Reporter
Middle-aged man electrocuted in attempt to vandalize cables
A middle-aged man was Monday morning electrocuted while attempting to vandalize high voltage Kenya power cables in Athi River.

The victim accompanied by other five accomplices are said to have targeted new cables under installation along Mombasa road.

Kenya Power officers have been installing new cables to pave way for Mombasa dual carriage road construction.

Oblivious to the vandals the officers had connected the cables to live wire fearing vandalism.  His accomplices managed to escape unhurt.

Kenya Power Region Coordinator Cyrus Njenga condemned the incident saying it has become a habit for residents to vandalize cables costing the company millions in the loss.

Njenga said vandalism has delayed the change of electrical cables from one side of Mombasa road to pave way for dual carriage construction.

The incident comes barely weeks after Kenya Power lost cables worth more than 10 million shillings in similar incidents in Athi River.

The deceased body was taken to the Machakos Level Five Mortuary.

