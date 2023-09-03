Midnight fire renders more than 50 families homeless in Limuru

More than 50 families have been rendered homeless while property worth millions of shillings was destroyed by a raging midnight fire at farmers village in Limuru, Kiambu County.

The fire whose cause is still unknown is said to have started in one of the houses before it spread to the rest.

The distraught victims who could not salvage anything are appealing for help.

“ We are calling on the National and County governments to set a Disaster Emergency Fund that will be used to give support to business people who are affected by infernos to rebuild again,” one of the relatives said.

According to Limuru Sub County Police Commander Philip Mwania, police have launched investigations into the incident.