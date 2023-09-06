Mieno rejoins Sofapaka

The immediate former Tusker FC captain and midfielder Humphrey Mieno has returned to the 2009 Kenya Premier League champions Sofapaka weeks after parting ways with the Brewers following an 8-year stay with the club.

Mieno,ex national team Harambee Stars player who featured for David Ouma coached side in 2011 and 2012-2014 is expected to strengthen ‘Batoto Ba Mungu’ midfield department owing to his wealth of experience and proven track record.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the evergreen midfield maestro Humphrey Mieno from Tusker FC.Karibu Batoto Ba Mungu Hum” A brief statement on the club socials read.

Besides Sofapaka and Tusker FC locally, the stylish footballer and 33 year-old has also featured for other sides including record Premier League champions Gor Mahia and their arch-rivals AFC Leopards.

Overseas,the towering player has offered services for Tanzanian side Azam FC,Club Africain of Tunisia and St George of Ethiopia.

The Ziwani-born star, was instrumental to

the Ruaraka-based club after helping them win the 2022–23 Premier League title under his captaincy.

Upon his departure, Robert Matano’s charges was full of praise for a player considered by his teammates as a gentle soul.

“Words will never be enough to say thank you to this great gentleman of the game. A gentle giant on and off the pitch, our skipper, Humphrey Mieno, leaves the club after the expiration of his contract.

“We wish our skipper all the best in his new adventure,” Tusker said in a statement.

Earlier last month,Sofapaka paraded their new signings among them Burundian striker Fiston Abdul Razak who equally returned to the club after eight years.

“I had an offer from Kuwait with a bigger salary than what I am getting here in Sofapaka. I also had an offer from Saudi Arabia’s second division as well as a club in Lebanon, but I decided to come back here because this is like family to me,” Razak was quoted as saying by a local media outlet.

Other notable names who joined the team include Daniel Otieno and Khalid Jumaan from Mathare United, Ian Simiyu from Nzoia Sugar FC, Darius Msagha from Bandari FC, and John Ndirangu, who was recently with Kenya Police FC last season.