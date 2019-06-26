Migné says Joash Onyango will be fit for Monday’s game

Written By: Kennedy Langat
37

@harambee__stars coach Sébastien Migné and striker @OgadaOlunga at the Pre match press conference
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

National soccer team Harambee Star’s head coach Sébastien Migné has expressed optimism that Joash Onyango will be fit for their final Group ‘C’ African Nations Cup match against Senegal on Monday next week.

The team is preparing to face Tanzania on Thursday in their second group match at the Military Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Also Read  AFCON: Tunisia held by Angola

Stars started their campaign on a sour note losing 2-0 to Algeria but Migne says the side has a lot of positives to picked from improved second-half performance.

Kenyan defender Joash Onyango.

The team is currently tied with Tanzania in third spot with no points while Senegal and Algeria top the group with three points apiece after winning their opening games.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Meanwhile, former Harambee Stars midfielder McDonald Mariga paid a visit to the national team.

Also Read  Sebastien Migne says Harambee Stars must register win against Tanzania

The former Inter Milan midfielder stopped by to see his younger brother Victor Wanyama, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday night.

Also Read  Former PM Odinga urges Harambee Stars to fight on

All the matches will be broadcast live on KBC Channel One, Radio Taifa and KBC’s vernacular FM stations.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR