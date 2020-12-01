Migori County Assembly Speaker, Deputy arrested over graft

Written By: Celestine Mwango/Prudence Wanza
26

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth addresses journalists after recording a statement at Migori Police Station on September 9, 2020. The speaker claims his life in danger after his security was withdrawn. He also said that his house was attacked last night. Photo/Tonny Omondi

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday arrested Migori county assembly speaker, his deputy and several assembly officials over graft claims.

Boaz Okoth and his deputy Mathews Chacha and other contractors have been on the EACC radar over corruption allegations.

County assembly clerk Tom Opere, his deputy Emanuel Aballa Kingwara, and supply chain manager Steve Okello and a member of the county assembly public service Board, Brian Osodo (MCA, kachieng ward) were among those arrested.

In a letter dated 5th November 2020, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had authorized the arrest of the suspects over conspiracy to commit offence of corruption contrary to section 47A(3) of the anti-corruption and economic crimes Act and wilful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement.

The assembly speaker had maintained a hard stance during the attempted impeachment of Migori governor Okoth Obado who is also facing charges of corruption. The impeachment flopped with several members of the County assembly facing charges of violence.

It was during the wave of impeachment that his deputy, Chacha was sworn in, in a ceremony witnessed by a Migori Magistrate.

