Migori County reports suspected Mpox case

Migori County Chief Officer for Health Services, Mabel Chanzu, has announced that the county has reported a suspected case of Mpox, which is yet to be confirmed.

Speaking during the launch of the Causality Unit, Cancer Care Unit, and Gastroenterology Unit at Migori County Referral Hospital, Chanzu noted that the county has screened 1,000 individuals at the Isebania and Muhuru border points.

She also confirmed that the county’s referral hospital has implemented screening services to enhance surveillance and prevent an outbreak of the disease.

Chanzu urged county residents to revert to COVID-19 preventive measures to maintain high levels of hygiene and curb a potential Mpox outbreak.

Migori County, which borders Tanzania to the south, has porous borders that pose a challenge to the effective screening of visitors who might be infected.

Kenya declared an Mpox outbreak on July 31, following the confirmation of one case in Taita-Taveta County.

According to the Ministry of Health, 29 suspected cases have been identified, with 23 testing positive.

Chanzu also highlighted that the launch of the Causality Department and the emergency medical care plan, in partnership with the Emergency Medicine Kenya Foundation, will strengthen emergency health response systems in Migori.

Emergency Medicine Kenya Foundation Programmes Director, Emily Nyagaki, expressed the organization’s commitment to partnering with the county to provide more support and pre-hospital services for a healthier population.

Meanwhile, Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko, who officiated the event, noted that his administration will continue to equip the county hospital to elevate it to a Level Five facility.