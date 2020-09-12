Migori Governor Okoth Obado ouster to commence next week

The political future of Okoth Obado as Migori Governor lies in the balance following an ODM extra-ordinary delegate’s convention that unanimously resolved to have him removed from office.

Led by ODM Party Chairman John Mbadi, the delegates found the Governor unfit to hold office after he was charged alongside his family with embezzlement of county funds.

Mbadi says his planned impeachment next week, Tuesday, had received the blessing of party leader Raila Odinga.

There was heavy police presence as ODM delegates and elected party leaders from the county began streaming into the Maranatha faith centre as early as 8 am.

The police and private security firms presence at the venue of the extraordinary delegates convention kept off any real or imagined opposition of the day’s main agenda.

At around 1 pm ODM’s Chairman John Mbadi arrived accompanied by Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko and other elected leaders.

It is here that the delegates unanimously resolved to push forward with an impeachment motion against Obado which is expected to be tabled on Tuesday in the county assembly.

Mbadi says the party will not tolerate any corrupt individuals especially those tasked with critical positions.

Mbadi dismissed claims the party had a personal vendetta against the governor, arguing no other governor elected on an ODM ticket, had been charged with graft of such a high amount nor barred from accessing the office by the courts.

The focus now shifts to the county assembly to see if it will execute the resolutions passed at the convention.

This comes against a background in which the County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth this week recorded a statement with the police alleging his life was in danger owing to the plan to impeach the governor.