Migori-Kisii highway barricaded over hike in fuel prices

Migori-Kisii Highway was Thursday morning barricaded by motorists, boda boda riders and business people as they protested the high increase in fuel prices.

The residents closed off the busy Migori-Kisii highway that leads to Migori Town and the main bridge as they demanded President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga intervene on the issue.

The protesters decried the high cost of living owing to the fuel price hike.

The residents also barricaded other feeder roads that lead to Migori town which include Nyasare, Nyikendo and Oruba roads.

In addition, Kiringi bridge that acts as a bypass was also closed off as motorists were forced to wait in the traffic.

Police officers who were on the bridge were overwhelmed by the residents who did not want to move away from the main roads forcing them to watch on.

This comes in the wake of Kenyans who also threatened massive protests over the high fuel prices.

Many continued to express their anger and took to social media under the trending hashtags #FuelPrices #Protest4OurRights to call for nationwide protests.

Several leaders also condemned the price increase. According to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, the move will ultimately lead to an increase in the cost of production and transportation for ordinary Kenyans and businesses.

“This increase is baffling because it is coming at a time when the landed cost of fuel in the country has reduced significantly. It is not a reflection of the international price,” Mudavadi said.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the fuel pump prices effective Wednesday by more than Ksh7, with Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene now retailing at Ksh134.72, Ksh115.60, and Ksh110.82 per litre respectively in Nairobi.

COTU boss Francis Atwoli said the move by EPRA is a precursor to social unrest.

“COTU (K) would like to remind the government that unless their policies place Kenyan workers at the centre. then they should prepare for unrest from all quarters,” Atwoli said while calling out the President.

“We would like His Excellency the President to come out and make a statement on this unfair perpetual increase in fuel prices. The President should, himself, explain to Kenyans why the government is hellbent on increasing the pain and suffering of Kenyan workers and Kenyans in general amid the Covid-19 pandemic” he said in a statement.