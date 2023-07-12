A section of political leaders and professionals drawn from Migori County have described as reckless utterances by Kuria West MP calling on security agents to use lethal force against demonstrators.

Kuria West MP Mathias Robi, a fortnight ago during a baraza at Kubweye Village, allegedly said police should shoot to kill any protestor who will take part in Wednesday (today) demonstrations.

Migori County Deputy Governor Dr. Joseph Mahiri termed the utterance as reckless and dangerous at a time the country is seeking to foster unity and peace.

“Every person has a right to picket if both the county and the national governments are not listening to their grievances,” said Mahiri.

Omahi Mwita, an official with the Migori-Kuria Alliance, also condemned the utterance saying the politician has no authority or mandate to command the police force.

Mwita asked the politician to withdraw the utterances made and apologize publicly to the Migori people and the entire nation.

“We will not sit down and allow this kind of talk to continue because it may set a very bad precedent especially when uttered by a political figure,” he noted.

Migori Muslim Community led by Abdi Fatah also voiced their displeasure advising the legislator to apologize for the sake of peace.

Reporting by KNA