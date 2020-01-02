Migori leaders urged to encourage education among youth

Migori county women Representative Pamela Odhiambo has challenged leaders to encourage education among the youth in order to promote development among the Kuria community.

Citing FGM as a major hindrance, she urged the community to shun the outdated practice that was robbing girls of their future.

Going by the 2019 KNEC statistics, Migori County has greatly improved in performance both in KCPE and KCSE.

Early marriages as a result of FGM has decreased although the practice is still done in secret among the Kuria community.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Addressing hundreds of students drawn from primary, secondary and University institutions within the Kuria community at Nyamaharaga mixed secondary school in Kuria west, Migori county women Rep Pamela Odhiambo called on the community to shun away some cultural practices that have been overtaken with time.

She further noted that if the cultural vices are not tamed, access to education will collapse bringing down the future generation with it.

Promotion

Gender activist Mumina Harun has been promoted to the role of chief owing to the continued fight against Female genital mutilation and early teenage pregnancy in Tana river county.

Mumina nicknamed the iron Lady by the locals has been at the forefront in championing for the rights of girls as an assistant chief of Konoramadha Madogo area for eleven years.

Tana North Deputy County Commissioner Philip Soi and local leader Mohamed Abdi, 60 have vowed to support her efforts, urging other chiefs and their assistants as well as residents to ensure that all school-aged children are enrolled in January.

Abshiro Mansa, an activist with Girl Child Network, hailed Mumina’s promotion saying it was an honor to women in Tana North who have endured discrimination by men.