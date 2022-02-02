Migori Speaker, seven others arrested after breaking into finance office

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers alongside seven other people after breaking into the assembly offices in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The Speaker and his accomplices are alleged to have broken into the office of the Assembly Chief Finance Officer and carted away files at 3am.

According to the Migori Police County Commissioner Mark Wanjala, Okoth locked himself in his chambers with the flies once he realised the police were in the vicinity.

“We later convinced him in the morning to surrender thereafter taking him to the DCI offices to record a statement so as to aid in investigations to know why he was breaking into the County Offices,” said Wanjala.

In addition, Wanjala noted that the seven accomplices who assisted the Speaker were not county workers.

DCI officers involved in the investigation are waiting on the County Finance Officer to go through the files which were recovered to assess what was tampered with.

“Okoth and his seven accomplices will be charged with office break-in once investigations are complete,” added Wanjala.

The eight have since been booked at the Migori Police Station.