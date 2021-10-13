Migori Town Business Community demand proper urban planning

The business community in Migori town wants the town management to come up with a broad master plan for the town, to help do away with traffic jams witnessed every day.

Known for its political violence during the electioneering times, the fast growing town has been the laughingstock for many years for its poorly designed roads and streets, besides lack of sewerage system.

Paul Otieno, a hardware shop owner in the town, said the town urgently requires an up to date physical and industrial plan undertakings that, when implemented, would successfully transform the town into a progressive urban masterpiece.

Some of the major transformation he rooted for, would be to make the town free of traffic jams, light all the streets, install traffic lights, create more space for industries, as a recipe for more employment opportunities and expansion that include construction of more market stalls.

Speaking on behalf of business people in the town, Otieno said a good plan, when implemented, would boost social services by constructing more and improving existing institutions such as hospitals, schools and recreational facilities to the benefit of the local people.

He said that the major aim of putting up an appealing plan for the town was to attract both local and foreign investors, in line with the vision 2030.

Otieno called on all stakeholders to fight for a good physical plan for the town, calling on the Jua Kali, the matatu sector, hawkers and farmers, to be in the forefront, to ensure that the town makes a remarkable and visible stride in growth.

Currently, Migori attracts a huge population from as far as Tarime in the neighbouring Tanzania, but has nothing to boast of in terms of good streets, dependable streetlights and or well-planned housing areas.

Divided into two by seasonal River Migori, the bridge linking the two parts of the town is always a nightmare for those crossing it, as it has become a competitive battle point for motorists, boda boda riders, pedestrians, livestock and mkokoteni pullers, looking for space to reach their destinations in time on either side of the bridge.

The sprouting of garages on every part of the town centre and the sale of food, Mitumba and motor vehicles spare parts on any space within the town centre, has become an eyesore to the town dwellers and any visitors into the town for the first time.

Migori town, the largest urban centre within Migori County, serves as an important link between Kenya and Tanzania. And its cosmopolitan nature has made it to be among the fastest growing towns in Kenya and most viable commercial centre in the country.

According to the 2009 census, the population of the then Municipal Council of Migori stood at 29,825, but to date, statisticians put the population within the town at over 100,000 people.

With the huge number of human beings concentrated in one region, there are a number of basic services that are critical for the survival of humanity, one of which is availability of good water and sewerage systems to realize a high degree of sanitation for the town dwellers.

An urban setup of this kind will also require good infrastructure, for instance housing, good roads, high-class water systems, lighting and first-rate hospitality services from hotels and restaurants.

Fortunately enough, Migori is racing to catch up with the existing big cities in Kenya in terms of buildings, especially those accommodating business entities and residential.