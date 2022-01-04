Migori Women Representative advocates for drug tests in schools

Migori County Women Representative Dr Pamela Odhiambo has come out in support of students’ drug tests in secondary schools.

Addressing the press at Nyamome Primary School in Suna West Sub County after issuing a bursary of Ksh 5 million for 2000 students across the county, Dr Adhiambo supported the move by the schools’ Board of Management which witnessed school unrest and burns on the proposed mandatory drug tests of their students ahead of today’s schools opening.

She said that the drug tests should not be narrowed down to only schools that experienced the unrest but to all schools across the country.

Dr Odhiambo, who also sits in the Education Committee, noted that the drug test will help to identify indiscipline cases earlier and avoid dormitory burning.

The Women Representative acknowledged that the majority of the school managers and principals around the county have cited drug abuse among students as one of the major causes of school fires and unrest.

Dr Odhiambo added that many students take drugs during school holidays due to peer pressure from their colleagues.

She advised parents to always monitor at all times their children and ensure that they instil good morals and ethics.

The Women Representative however called on the parents and school managers to cooperate and ensure that the drug tests are handled diligently and efficiently without any form of discrimination on students.

At the same time, the legislator condemned the chaos that erupted in parliament during the political parties Amendment Bill, saying the same disorder is likely to trickle down to learning institutions if the youths and students watch such shameful scenarios.

Odhiambo pointed out that the parliamentary pandemonium was unfortunate and showed a lack of leadership from the legislators.

“The Members of Parliament blame teachers and parents for not instilling discipline and moral values in their children across schools and colleges, yet they themselves do exactly the opposite,” she said.

The women representative said that such chaotic scenes if not condemned and may be emulated by the young generation, hence replicated in schools and other institutions of higher learning, leading to schools unrest and torching of dormitories.