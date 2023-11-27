Migori Youth beats Kibera  Black Stars FC to move fifth in NSL

Migori Youth FC moved to fourth spot in the National Super League (NSL) after a 1-0 win against the Nairobi-based Kibera Black Stars FC over the weekend.

Simon Waswa’s sole goal in the 58 Minutes at the Migori Green Stadium helped the team register their third consecutive win in the NSL.

The wins against Assad, Mombasa Elite, and Kibera have enabled the team to collect 18 points from 10 games with a game in hand after the 11 rounds of the NSL games.

Migori Youth FC Coach Sammy Owano said that the recent performance and the unbeaten home record at home have been great, boosting confidence in the team as they prepare for the next NSL against Bomet-based Silibwet FC on December 2.

The team’s performance especially in the 2022/2023 campaign when they finished third in the table and eventually lost in the Kenya Premier League (KPL) playoffs against Wazito (Now Muhoroni Youth) has become a motivation aspect that is encouraged the team to perform even better.

The good performance of the team has seen two of its players selected in the final list for the Under 18 Kenyan National team that is currently participating in this year’s Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) tournament in Kenya.

Mathare United is at the top of the standings with 26 points from 11 matches while Mara Sugar is second, three points adrift.Naivas and Kisumu All Stars are placed third and fourth with 23 and 18 points respectively.