Migori Youth FC in sixth as battle for NSL championship takes shape

Migori Youth Fc attack is the bane of their recent run in the national Super League,nsl, where they lie sixth after twenty rounds of the 2023/24 season.

Migori who finished third last season and lost to Muhoroni Youth in the fkf-pl relegation promotion play off beat Mullys Children’s Family ,MCF FC , 1-0 on Sunday to return to winning ways after a run of two successive draws against Vihiga Bullets and Luanda FC.

Migori Youth lies sixth with 33 points, 10 adrift of leaders Naivas FC.

Collins Akite scored the lone goal at Migori Stadium to give the hosts the crucial win.

The team’s forward line has been thrown in focus after registering second lowest goals among the top 10 NSL sides. They have scored 20 goals in 20 matches conceding 16.

However Head Coach, Kevin Oluoch is unmoved saying he was pleased with the team’s home record and hailed the team’s spirit, saying that the most important thing was the team to continue winning.

The club’s home loss was in December against Dimba United.

They face league leaders Naivas away March 3rd.

Report by Geoffrey Makokha KNA MIGORI