Home Sports Football Migori Youth FC in sixth as battle for  NSL championship  takes shape 

Migori Youth FC in sixth as battle for  NSL championship  takes shape 

By
Bernard Okumu
-

 

Migori Youth Fc attack is the bane of their recent run in the national Super League,nsl, where they lie sixth after twenty rounds of the 2023/24 season.

Channel 1

Migori who finished third last season and lost to Muhoroni Youth in the fkf-pl relegation promotion play off beat  Mullys Children’s Family ,MCF FC , 1-0 on Sunday to return to winning ways after a run of two successive draws against Vihiga Bullets and Luanda FC.

Migori Youth lies sixth with 33 points, 10 adrift of leaders Naivas FC.

Collins Akite scored the lone goal at Migori Stadium to give the hosts the crucial win.

The team’s forward line has been thrown in focus after registering second lowest goals among the top 10 NSL sides. They have scored 20 goals in 20 matches conceding 16.

However Head Coach, Kevin Oluoch is unmoved saying  he was pleased with the team’s home record and hailed the team’s spirit, saying that the most important thing was the team to continue winning.

The club’s home loss was in December against Dimba United.

They face league leaders Naivas away March 3rd.

Report by Geoffrey Makokha KNA MIGORI

 

 

 

Bernard Okumu
Website | + posts
kiico

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR