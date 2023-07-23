Migori Youth made to wait on top tier promotion after playoff defeat against wazito

National Super League side Migori Youth will have to wait for at least another season after their attempts to gain promotion to the Kenyan Premier League floundered following their 0-3 defeat to wazito FC in a promotion play off played at Muhoroni Stadium.

Wazito retained their top tier status after emerging winners of the two legged play off after forcing a barren draw in the first leg last weekend.

During the encounter Stephen Mbulere scored Wazito’s opening goal after a tesing fre kick by Robert Onyango.

Robert Onyango would later get his name on the score sheet after doubling the lead in the second half. Collins Neto assured the side of their top tier status after scoring the third in the 54th minute.

Following the win Wazito FC will face Nairobi City Stars in their opening game of the 2023/24 FKF-PL season on August 27th while Migori remains in the second tier to fight for another chance to gain promotion.