Miguna Miguna barred from leaving Berlin ahead of return

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna says he is stuck in Germany after being barred from boarding a flight from Berlin to Nairobi ahead of his return to the country.

Miguna was expected to jet back into the country on Tuesday night after the High Court on Monday ordered the government to facilitate his return.

Speaking to Hot 96 Tuesday morning, Miguna said the government had issued a red alert to Lufthansa Airlines barring him from travelling to Kenya or any other African country.

The High Court ordered the government to facilitate Miguna’s return and that his passport be handed to him on arrival at the JKIA.

The Department of Immigration even announcing that would act in compliance with the court order and facilitate Miguna’s return.

The much-awaited return has now been thrown into serious doubt though the government says it has no issue with the return of the controversial lawyer.

On Monday, the Immigration Department said it will comply with a court order issued on December 14th, 2018 to facilitate Miguna Miguna’s return.

”The Directorate has been informed that Dr Miguna Miguna will travel to Kenya on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The Directorate will facilitate Dr Miguna’s entry into Kenya.” read a statement by Immigration Director-General Alexander Muteshi.

In March 2018 Miguna Miguna was arrested and deported to Canada for presiding over the swearing-in of ODM leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president.

At the time the government claimed Miguna was in the country illegally.