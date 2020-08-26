Mike Sonko directed to seek plea bargain in Ksh 357m graft case

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and others implicated in Ksh 357 million graft case have been directed to enter a plea bargain with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

This comes as the defense also informed the Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti that one of the accused persons Patrick Mwangangi had passed on, prompting the magistrate to direct the DPP to verify the burial permit presented in court.

The defense lead lawyer Cecil Miller confirmed they had been supplied with all witness statements.

The case will be mentioned on the 25th of September before Principal magistrate Kagure Nyutu.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Meanwhile, a day after the DPP ordered for the prosecution, of Maasai Mara University Vice Chancellor Prof. Mary Walingo and four others namely the deputy VC Finance Prof. Simon Ole Seno, Finance Officer Anaclet Okumu, Prof. John Obere the acting Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic And Student affairs between 2016 and 2019 and his driver nor Hassan Abdi the five pleaded not guilty to misappropriation of funds at the institution.

They appeared before Nakuru chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui via video link; where they denied the irregular withdrawal of 177,007,754 shillings.

The five were each released on a cash bail of 10 million shillings or a bond of 20 million shillings with a surety of a similar amount.

Their case will be heard on 11th September.