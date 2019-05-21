Mikindani MCA donates free uniform to primary school pupils

Mikindani Member of the County Assembly Juma Renson Thoya has started a free school uniforms distribution initiative to pupils from underprivileged backgrounds in Mombasa County.

The project is expected to benefit hundreds of pupils in County public primary schools.

Pupils from Amani, St Mary’s, and Kibarani public primary schools couldn’t hide their excitement after receiving the free uniforms with other schools also set to benefit as well.

Thoya said, lack of school uniforms is affecting pupils’ full concentration in school adding that more institutions in his ward both private and public will benefit from the uniform initiative.

Nominated MCA Leila Nyache who accompanied Thoya said, the free schools uniforms initiative will help keep pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds in school.

Nyache urged parents to spend time with their children to ensure they do not involve themselves in criminal activities saying the high level of teenage pregnancies among school girls in the region is worrying.

Amani primary school headmaster Ali Abdalla lauded the initiative saying it will enhance pupils’ confidence and concentration in their studies.