Milano Marathon:Titus Ekiru defends title in fifth fastest time

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Titus Ekiru retained his Milano Marathon title in style by registering the fifth fastest time 2:2.57 to win the men’s race held Sunday in Italy

 

Kenya’s Titus Ekiru retained his Milano Marathon title in style by registering the fifth fastest time  2:2.57 to win the men’s race held Sunday in Italy.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Ekiru steered clear after the 30km mark and held on to clinch the race ahead of compatriot  Reuben Kiprop who was placed second in 2:3.55, while Barnabas Kiptum wound up third after posting 2:4.17.

Also Read  Four-star Kaizer Chiefs put one foot into semis with flawless home performance

 

 

“I have realized that running 2:1 is possible especially after regaining my shape and my body is in great condition so I will discuss with my coach on how I can better the time’’, said Ekiru.

Also Read  Top of the table clash ends in barren draw

Ekiru  who trains in Kapsabet  Nandi County is under the management of Italian Rosa Associati .

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kenya’s Racheal Jemutai  finished second in the women’s race ,posting 2:22.50 behind race winner Ethiopian Hiwot Gebrekidan  who cut the tape first in 2:19.35,Bahrain’s Eunice  Chebichi  wound up third.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR