Milano Marathon:Titus Ekiru defends title in fifth fastest time

Kenya’s Titus Ekiru retained his Milano Marathon title in style by registering the fifth fastest time 2:2.57 to win the men’s race held Sunday in Italy. Ekiru steered clear after the 30km mark and held on to clinch the race ahead of compatriot Reuben Kiprop who was placed second in 2:3.55, while Barnabas Kiptum wound up third after posting 2:4.17. Also Read Four-star Kaizer Chiefs put one foot into semis with flawless home performance

“I have realized that running 2:1 is possible especially after regaining my shape and my body is in great condition so I will discuss with my coach on how I can better the time’’, said Ekiru.

Ekiru who trains in Kapsabet Nandi County is under the management of Italian Rosa Associati .

Kenya’s Racheal Jemutai finished second in the women’s race ,posting 2:22.50 behind race winner Ethiopian Hiwot Gebrekidan who cut the tape first in 2:19.35,Bahrain’s Eunice Chebichi wound up third.

