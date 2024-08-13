Milimani court to rule on Swazuri SGR graft case

The high court is set to rule on a corruption case involving former National Land Commission (NLC) Chairman Muhammad Swazuri and 13 other officials.

Swazuri was arrested in April 2018 by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives alongside six former top government officials over the Ksh221.4 million Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) compensation scandal.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office, and unlawful acquisition of public property. They were however granted bail after denying the charges paving the way for a pre-trial that kicked off in August 2018.

Allegations related to fraud in compensation for the acquisition of land for SGR caused Kenya Railways Corporation a loss of Ksh221.4 million.

The co-accused are Tom Aziz Chavangi (CEO, NLC), Salome Munubi (NLC Director Valuation and Taxation), Francis Karimi Mugo (Director, Finance and Administration), Gladys Mwikali Muyanga (Land Registrar Ministry of Land and Physical Planning), Obadiah Mbugua Wainaina (a Licensed Surveyor).