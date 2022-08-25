Milimani Law courts closed for hearing of presidential petition

The Milimani Law Court will be closed from Friday, August 26 to September 5, 2022, to pave way for the hearing of the Presidential Election Petitions.

The information is contained in a notice to all advocates, prosecution counsels, clients, police and the Prison Service. The Judiciary says all matters scheduled for the 11 days will be mentioned virtually for directions by respective courts.

Fresh and urgent cases will however be handled at the City Court. The Milimani Law Courts will temporarily host the Supreme Court sittings during the hearing of the nine Presidential petitions, with the proceedings set to take place at the Ceremonial Hall.

Previous Presidential Petitions were heard and determined at the Supreme Court Building. The seven-judge-bench is set to hear, determine and issue their verdict by September 5.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary E-filing System has also been restored after experiencing system downtime yesterday.

