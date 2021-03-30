Militants kill 3 female medics vaccinating locals against polio in Afghanistan

Three female medics vaccinating the locals against polio were killed by unidentified gunmen in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, security forces told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The vaccination campaign against polio kicked off in Afghanistan on Monday.

The first victim was shot dead in the Majboor Abad area of Jalalabad’s 4th District at around 11 a.m. local time (06:30 a.m. GMT), a source in the health authorities told Sputnik.

Later in the day the security forces confirmed to Sputnik that three medics in total were killed in the 4th district and the Lal Qasim Agha area of the 7th district.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the killings.

UN deputy special representative and humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov condemned the killing of the medics and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

“I am deeply shocked by the brutal killing today of 3 female vaccinators working on @EndPolioNow. Polio workers save children’s lives, they are #NotATarget. Such senseless violence must stop & perpetrators brought to justice. My heartfelt condolences to the victim’s families,” he tweeted.

The sentiment was shared by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, which posted on Twitter that they had “the overwhelming revulsion at this crime of everyone working for a safer #Afghanistan, a better future for all its children and a world free from polio.”