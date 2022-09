President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked the Kenya Defence Forces- KDF to support President Elect William Ruto’s administration just like they did for his administration and that of his predecessor Mwai Kibaki. During his farewell ceremony at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata, President Kenyatta lauded the military for the support and participation it has rendered both in the security sector and in national development.

