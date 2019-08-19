Military Games: Ulinzi Stars lose to Tanzania 2-1

Kenya Defence Force’s soccer team Ulinzi Stars on Monday registered their first loss in the ongoing East Africa Community Military Games at Kasarani Stadium.

This is after going down by two goals to one to Tanzania in their third match encounter of the campaign.

Tanzania blinked first through Kevin Nashon to hand Tanzania a 1-0 lead at halftime. However, Boniface Okinyi grabbed an equalizer for Ulinzi but Tanzania restored their lead through their captain Maganga Vuli.

In basketball, Kenyan Defence Cabinet Secretary Rachael Omamo graced the match pitting Uganda vs Tanzania, a match that Uganda won by 78 to 55 points.

In the cross country championship, Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie cruised through to victory in a time limit of 28mins 42.5 secs followed by her compatriot Phenus Kipleting in 28 mins 49.2 secs.

Ugandan Isaac Kibet settled for the third position in 28mins 55.0 secs. In the ladies’ category, Magdalena Crispin of Tanzania emerged victorious timing 33mins 09.3 secs followed by Perine Nenkampi finished second in 33mins 12.7 secs.

The games which are in the 12th edition will culminate on 24th this month.