Military Tales | Lieutenant General Daniel Opande

Lieutenant General Daniel Opande is not only a Kenyan Hero but a military officer honoured in Africa . Opande served in the Kenyan military for close to half a century. His unparalleled bravery, courage and resilience towards the restoration of Peace around Africa is commendable. is not only a Kenyan Hero but a military officer honoured in Africa . Opande served in the Kenyan military for close to half a century. His unparalleled bravery, courage and resilience towards the restoration of Peace around Africa is commendable.

  

