Millers to import 577,050MT of animal feeds raw materials duty-free

The government has given eighteen millers a one-year window exempting them from paying import duty on 577,050 metric tonnes of raw materials used in the manufacture of animal feeds.

The exemption is meant to cushion farmers against the high cost of animal feeds that have been triggered by drought in various parts of the country and which was declared a national disaster by President Uhuru Kenyatta on September 8, 2021.

Under the East African Customs Management Act 2004, relief good used in emergency situations are exempted from import duty.

“Relief goods imported for emergency use in specific areas where natural disaster/calamity has occurred in a Partner State,” stated paragraph 20 of Part B of the Fifth Schedule of the Act.

Beginning November 1, 2021, up to October 31, 2022, the licensed millers have been given the green light to import raw materials used in the manufacture of animal and chicken feeds duty-free.

The millers will be allowed to import 225,950MT of yellow maize, 126,300MT of soya bean meal, and 58,250MT of soya bean for use in the manufacture of animal feeds.

Additionally, they will import 20,500MT of cotton seed cake, 83,300 of sunflower seed cake, 34,000MT of white sorghum, and 28,750MT of fish meal.

Githunguri Dairy Famers Co-operative SocietyChairman George Kinuthia earlier stated that the price of a 50kg bag of animal feeds had risen from Kshs. 500 to Kshs. 1200 within a year, a factor that has continued to suppress farmer earnings.

During the marking of Mashujaa Day on October 20, 2021, President Uhuru further directed the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Treasury to deploy measures that would provide shield farmers from the high cost of feeds.

“To secure a reduction in the prices of animal feeds, I order and direct the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, jointly with the National Treasury, to issue within seven days, a framework that will facilitate the reduction of the cost of animal and chicken feeds,” said the President.

The millers are however barred from importing genetically modified raw materials as allowed under the schedule.

The yellow maize is further required to have a moisture content not exceeding 135% with aflatoxin levels shall not exceed ten parts per billion (ppb) as specified by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

The imports are also required to have certificate of conformity issued by KEBS and be used exclusively for the manufacture of animal and chicken feeds.

Under the EAC Common External Tariff, a kilogram of soya bean, cotton seeds, as well as sunflower seeds, attract a duty of 10% while yellow maize attracts an import duty of 25%.