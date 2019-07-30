Millicent Onyonyi takes over as Chief Executive at Ola Energy Kenya

Millicent Onyonyi has been appointed the General Manager for Ola Energy (formerly OiLibya) Kenya to replace Duncan Murashiki at the end of this month, following completion of his tenure.

Ms. Onyonyi brings on board extensive experience from the Energy sector at operational and leadership level. She has over 25 years’ experience in the sector having risen to a CEO at BOC Kenya.

A proven energy sector professional, she started her career at Welcome Kenya/GlaxoSmithKline and Colgate Palmolive where she worked as Product Manager before joining Esso Kenya as a Marketing Analyst.

She rose to Acting General Manager in Libya Oil Kenya having had international assignments as Business Analyst for Exxon Mobil in Brussels and Retail Coordinator for Libya Oil business in Africa.

She later joined BOC Kenya in 2016 as the Managing Director with the responsibility for the gas business in East African region. During her stint at BOC she was credited for increasing employee engagement and expansion of the distribution network.

A Bachelor of commerce graduate from The University of Nairobi (UoN), Ms. Onyonyi will steer Ola Energy’s strategic agenda and business strategy 2018-2021 new strategy that is hinged on rebranding the retail network and boosting growth.

She will play a pivotal role in driving the brand’s commitment to be one of the key downstream players in the market by providing high quality products and services at the convenience of its current and new customers.

Speaking about the transition, the current General Manager Mr. Duncan Murashiki, who has served for a period of five years, said; “I am proud of the tremendous business transformation that my team at Ola Energy Kenya has achieved.

Millicent Onyonyi will report to the Board of Directors, Ola Energy Kenya and seek functional guidance from the global region office.