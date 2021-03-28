Millions of christians worldwide mark Palm Sunday

Christians in the country are joining their counterparts across the world to commemorate Palm Sunday also known as Passion Sunday.

It is the first day of Holy Week and the Sunday before Easter, commemorating Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday is celebrated by the blessing and distribution of palm branches representing the palm branches which the crowd scattered in front of Christ as he rode into Jerusalem.

Many churches of mainstream Christian denominations, including the Orthodox, Catholic, Lutheran, Methodist, Anglican, Moravian and Reformed traditions, distribute palm branches to their congregations during their Palm Sunday liturgies.

The commemoration is however expected to be affected by new guidelines put up by the government to contain increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country .