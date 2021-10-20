Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic: Uganda coach found guilty of sexual assault

Uganda’s national football coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been convicted on two counts of sexual assault in South Africa.

The Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) Regional Court sentenced him to two separate three-year jail terms, both of which have been suspended for five years.

The Serbian coach, who was in court to hear the verdict, has immediately appealed the ruling.

A short statement by Uganda’s football federation (Fufa) indicates that the 52-year-old will carry on his duties with the Cranes despite the findings.

“Uganda coach Sredojevic asked Fufa for permission to attend to a private matter in South Africa,” it read.

“We have this afternoon received information that the private matter has been concluded for now.

“The coach will come back to resume his duties accordingly.”

The incidents happened in December 2020 while he was coach of the Zambian national team and was in South Africa to watch the regional Cosafa Under-20 Cup.

“On 07 December 2020 during the Cosafa Games in Gqeberha, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojević if he would need sugar with his coffee,” a statement from the court read.

“He said no and added that he needed another type of sugar, pointing at her private parts. She complained about his conduct to her boss who in turn warned Sredojević not to do it again.

“Later on that day, the lady again went to deliver coffee at the same stadium and this time Sredojević touched her in an inappropriate manner.”

Micho had denied the charges surrounding the two incidents.

Next month, Micho will try to lead Uganda to the third and final round of African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.