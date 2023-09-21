Mindful Kenya champions affordable, accessible, and regular mental health screenings and recently invented a system that detects early mental health challenges, ensuring treatment is timely, less painful, and affordable.

Mindful Kenya, a non-governmental organisation specialising in mental health illness, has appealed to the 2nd lady, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, to intervene and support their course for championing mental health screenings, which will save many Kenyans suffering from mental problems across the country.

The organisation has raised concern with the rising numbers of mentally challenged people and illnesses in the country, which also puts at risk healthcare workers and police officers who are on the frontlines on a daily basis, exposing them to both physical and psychological torture as well as trauma.

They are calling on the second lady to amplify their voice and bring onboard organisations such as the Medical Administrators Kenya Limited and the National Hospital Insurance Fund, which will enable the availability of testing and screening machines across the country.

According to Mindful Kenya, sufficient and early screening will, among other things, ensure:

Early Detection: Timely identification can prevent a minor issue from snowballing into a debilitating condition. Improved Overall Health: Mental well-being is intricately tied to physical health. Addressing one can positively influence the other. Enhanced Productivity: A contented and mentally healthy individual can function better, bringing more efficiency to the workplace. Reduced Stigma: Regular screenings normalise discussions around mental health, thus gradually diminishing the associated stigma.

The 2nd lady has been at the forefront of supporting the vulnerable in the community as well as the welfare of boys in the country.