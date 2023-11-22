A special help line number 0207909590 has been established by Mindful Kenya and the Ministry of Health to assist families affected by flooding for psychological counselling .

Mindful Kenya, in partnership with the Health Promotion Department of the Ministry of Health, has initiated a comprehensive mental health support programme as a humanitarian reaction to the recent terrible floods that have affected the coastal region .

The programme aims to support individuals suffering from the psychological fallout from the floods, which have claimed lives as well as livelihoods, particularly for those impacted by climate change.

The number to call is 0207909590.

The toll line provides first assistance for psychological issues, counselling, and advice on coping mechanisms for people impacted by floods and the wider effects of climate change. According to Esther Kathini, Head of Division of Health Promotion and Advocacy on Lifestyle, “addressing mental health is crucial in the aftermath of such disasters.”

Acase scenario of the flood victim is Fathman Sawen, an 81-year-old farmer from Bandi Village in Tana River County, one of the heartbreaking tales that have come to light during this crisis.

The floods destroyed Fathman’s entire herd of animals, which was his family’s main source of income and food. “As the water carried away everything I had devoted my life to, I stood there in shock.

I felt helpless,” a devastated Fathman says.

He is one of many facing uncertainty about the future, struggling to envision a way forward after such a loss. Tragically, the floods have also resulted in the loss of lives, leaving families and communities in mourning.

The burden falls disproportionately on the relatives and coworkers of individuals who lost their lives while performing their duties.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that those affected receive the support they need to navigate this challenging period.” Mercy Mwende, the COO of Mindful Kenya, notes, “Our partnership with the Ministry of Health is more than a response to a crisis; it’s a commitment to the long-term mental well-being of our communities.

In order to overcome such natural disasters, the programme also highlights the value of communal cooperation and the part that collective healing plays.

The Ministry of Health and Mindful Kenya’s joint efforts shed light on the significance of mental health in the path to recovery and resilience as Kenya faces the challenges of climate change and provide a ray of hope and support.

Over 35 counties have been hardly hit by the effects of floods caused by heavy rains being witnessed in the country.