Mine workers in Kilifi benefit from Beyond Zero free medical services

Manganese mine workers and their families in Kadzandani area of Ganze Sub County in Kilifi County have benefitted from a free medical camp hosted by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero initiative.

The two-day camp which kicked off on Tuesday and hosted by Beyond Zero in collaboration with Kilifi County, Kamili Organization, Beth Mugo Foundation and Lions Kenya offered an array medical services.

The camp hosted at Zen Mine Farm provided screening for prostate, breast and cervical cancers as well as treatment eye ailments, maternal and mental health among other services.

Speaking during the camp that benefitted over 210 mine workers, their families and the host community, the mine’s welfare officer Anderson Kahindi thanked First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and partner organizations for conducting the medical camp in area.

“I wish to greatly thank First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Beyond Zero and their partners for the services being offered here today. This is because privately financing the medical services being provided here is very expensive for ordinary citizens and so the medical camp is to us a gift of the year,” Mr Kahindi said.

Mine worker Florence Ndaa, 38, hailed the First Lady for initiating the medical camp saying her colleagues as well as their families are happy with the extension of the Beyond Zero Medical Safaris services to their community.

Besides medical services, Beyond Zero donated foodstuff to the mine workers, their families and the community.