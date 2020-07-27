Minet enlists more hospitals for Teachers’ Medical Scheme

Minet Kenya, administrator of the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) Medical Scheme, has enlisted additional 32 medical service providers under the scheme, bringing the tally to over 500 unique facilities spread across all counties and sub counties in the country.

The Teacher’s Medical Scheme covers over 1,036,000 lives which includes 332,000 registered teachers and their dependants countrywide.

“We have added more service providers as a sign of our commitment to serving teachers and ensuring that the best medical services are within their reach across the country. As the scheme administrator, Minet will continue to ensure access to medical services for teachers within the scheme’s rules and regulations,” Minet Kenya General Manager,Managed Medical Care, Mr. Edwin Kegode said.

The panel of medical service providers is a combination private, faith-based and some public hospitals, each of which attracts different contracting protocols.

“What is common for all is that it is mandatory for the facility to be NHIF accredited before a consideration is made to contract facilities,” Mr. Kegode explained.

The recent additions in Nairobi include Coptic Hospital, Ruai Family Hospital situated along Kangundo road, Oasis Nairobi Limited at Adams Arcade, Ruai Family Specialist Hospital, Komarock Modern Hospital, Jumuia Hospital in Huruma, and Nairobi West Hospital.

Others include Nakuru Specialist Hospital, Naivasha Quality MedicalCentre, AIC Kijabe Hospital – Naivasha, Benta and Leaon (B&L) Healthcare Limited and Ndonyo Healthcare in Naivasha; Fatima Mission Hospital in Kajiado;St. Theresa Kiirua, Fortis Diagnostics Centre & Hospital, Meru DoctorsPlaza, Meru Jordan Hospital, Sanitas Family Hospital in Meru; and Jocham Hospital, Diani Beach Hospital – Likoni, Mewa Hospital, Utange Hospital,Ganjoni Hospital in Mombasa.

“We are also at an advanced stage of negotiations with providers proposed to us by our client. This is as a result of our constant engagements and periodical review of the medical facilities available in a bid to enhance the panel of accredited healthcare facilities across the country as we seek to improve the quality of service we offer to teachers,” Mr. Kegode said.