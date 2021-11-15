Minimum requirements for degree course admission to be reviewed

PS, University Education and Research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi Monday morning opened a workshop for university education stakeholders to validate the reviewed criteria for placement of students to universities.

During the one-day workshop, Vice-Chancellors, Academic Registrars and representatives of professional and regulatory bodies will review proposed changes to the minimum requirements for admission to degree courses, before they are adopted.

The proposed changes are based on the views of all the stakeholders that were collected and collated by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

The workshop comes shortly after KUCCPS CEO Dr Agnes Mercy Wahome addressed the same issues during a media engagement conference in Naivasha.

While addressing the conference, she acknowledged that the education sector had undergone many changes since the criteria were last amended in the year 2017.

Dr Wahome also emphasized the need for criteria that will address challenges of course requirements and available course capacities that was currently being experienced at almost all training institutions in the country.

At the same time, KUCCPS has announced that the continuous placement exercise at the government-funded Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions (TVETs) begins on November 15 to 28 to pave way for placement exercise slated for November 29 to 30 December this year.

KUCCPS Director for placement and career development Dr John Oluoch said the service has opened its portals to allow those wishing to apply for the available courses to do so at the training centres.

Dr Oluoch challenged candidates to take advantage of the close to 500,000 training capacities at all TVETs across the country adding that the government has allowed candidates who sat for their exams from the year 2000 and above to apply for the training opportunities.