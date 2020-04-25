Mining company donates foodstuffs to Likoni residents

An Australian owned mining company Base Titanium has donated food and non-food items to residents of Likoni sub county in Mombasa affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

The donation was handed over to Likoni MP Mishi Mboko at the Shika Adabu chief’s camp by Base titanium community relations manager Pius Kassim.

The items donated include 100 bags of maize, 50 bags of beans, 75 bags of rice and 50 jerry cans of cooking oil.

The company also donated surgical masks and personnel protective equipment for health workers.

Base Titanium has also pledged donate 10 water stations and packages of soap to be distributed to the communities especially at the Likoni crossing channel for hand washing.

Kassim said the offers will go a long way in the fight against the coronavirus disease saying the units will help residents embrace the hand washing initiative which has been recommended in curbing the spread of the viral disease.

Mboko thanked the mining firm for the donations saying the consignment will go a long way in combating the effects of coronavirus.

“Indeed this is a commendable show of solidarity and we want other well-wishers to come on board during this time of emergency health crisis.” she said.

She appealed for more food and medical donations from all well-wishers, stakeholders and organizations in order to halt the spread of the deadly disease and minimize its impact on the populace.

The MP also called for a strong educational and awareness campaign on the nature and mode of transmission of the coornavirus as public awareness was still low in some areas.

She urged the residents to adhere to the health regulations such as hand washing, social distancing and staying at home as the Country fights covid-19.