Mining license issuance cut to three months, Joho says

Prospective mining companies will receive operating licenses within three months of application in new mining regulations.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho said prompt licensing will aid in mineral royalty collection and disbursement to host communities.

This comes as counties are set to receive Ksh 2.9 billion in mineral royalties that were held at the National Treasury’s consolidated fund for a decade.

Joho said in new mining regulations, counties will start receiving mineral royalties promptly as the money will be distributed immediately the National Treasury receives deposits from mining companies.

To fast-track royalty collection and payments the government is planning to fast-track licensing of all mining companies to create a register of companies and payment schedules.

Additionally, licensing will be done at the county level to ensure host communities benefit from mining activities

Stakeholders consultations on Gold and Rare Earth mining the counties of Kakamega and Kwale are ongoing to ensure mining activities are on schedule.

The government is planning to heighten surveillance on illegal mining activities to increase earnings from the sector.