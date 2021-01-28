Ministry backs Kenya’s ability to host international sporting events 

The Government of Kenya has reiterated its commitment to successfully host the upcoming global sporting competitions in the iconic Safari Rally, which makes a return to the FIA World Rally Championship and the 2020 IAAF World U20 Championships.

In 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed the Safari’s WRC comeback to Nairobi, after the FIA World Motorsport Council approved WRC Promoter’s calendar after an 18-year hiatus.

The IAAF had announced in the previous year about selection of Nairobi as the host city of the 2020 IAAF World U20 Championships after formal endorsement by the IAAF Council in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Speaking during a discussion on ways in which global investment will drive the future of the sports industry at the 4th edition of Future Investment Initiative, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Dr Amina Mohamed reaffirmed Kenya’s readiness in hosting the two events in a sparkling fashion.

“Kenya has demonstrated exceptional capacity to host international events and we welcome the world to the FIA/WRC Safari Rally Kenya from 24-27 June 2021 & the World Athletics Under 20 Championship from 17-21 August 2021” she noted.

She said the country has put in place stringent measures after a rigorous process of developing, reviewing and approving proper guidelines with emphasis being placed on safety and well-being of all the participants.

“We have put in place a comprehensive post-COVID resumption to sports protocols to ensure that local and international persons participating in sporting events in Kenya are safe. Sport is part of Kenya’s DNA & we are committed to growing and expanding our command both locally and internationally,” Dr. Amina added.

Federation of International Automobile (FIA) President Jean Todt who was speaking alongside the CS Amina, lauded Kenya’s preparations in its bid to host the global motorsport extravaganza.

Last year in November when he visited the country, Todt pledged to support Kenya’s road safety and climate change adaptation programs ahead of the 2021 Safari Rally event, saying the return of the legendary fixture is a big step forward and will contribute to the socio-economic progress of the country.

“Kenya is a key partner of FIA and we will continue working closely with the Government to ensure that the return of the Safari Rally contributes to the socio-economic progress of the country,” said Todt during a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in November.

In March 2020, Dr Amina unveiled the logo for the World Athletics U20 Nairobi Championships at a ceremony attended by several stakeholders including

Athletics Kenya President Gen. Jackson Tuwei and ambassadors representing different embassies in Kenya.

The design celebrates the people of Kenya and the nation and represents uniting the world through athletics, bringing everyone together in Nairobi, known as the green city in the sun.

“We began this journey two years ago when we won the bid to host the event in Tampere, Finland, and we remain on course to offer the world another successful event – just as the case with the 2017 world under-18 show,” she affirmed.

