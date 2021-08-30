Ministry develops child protection in emergencies guidelines

Children in Kenya are set to benefit from the new child protection in emergencies guidelines that the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has developed.

The guidelines are a framework for coordination with national and county level humanitarian systems and structures and act as a resource guide that can easily be referenced in ensuring the inclusion of children in emergency preparedness and response.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony in Salabani Primary School and ECD Project in Baringo when he said Government has already put measures to ensure a holistic and comprehensive approach to end all forms of violence including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), with a focus on prevention and provision of response and support services.

Quoting data from the Violence Against Children Survey 2019 the CS indicated that children experienced unacceptably high rates of violence during childhood including direct experiences of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, as well as indirect experiences such as witnessing violence in homes, schools, and communities.

According to the CS, his ministry in order to stop the vice in the society additionally launched a public behaviour change campaign on Violence against Children Spot it, Stop it.

“This campaign aims to empower children to recognize, and report any form of violence against children to a toll-free Helpline 116 and to also create a movement to end violence against children in Kenya, through awareness creation from the national to the grass root levels,” Chelugui said.

Statistics from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection’s child protection information management system, shows between January and June this year, in total, there were 1,539 cases of violence against children reported in Baringo.

Specifically, Baringo north reported 27 cases, Baringo central,274, Baringo south 593, Eldama ravine 455, Mogotio 159 and Tiaty 31. Out of all these cases, Child neglect was the most prevalent violence against children here in Baringo accounting for 90 per cent of all cases.

The other forms of violence reported included, abandonment, defilement, child marriages, early pregnancies, FGM, and parental child abduction.

In addition, the CS noted that the Government is implementing a Nutrition Improvements through Cash and Health Education (NICHE) program.

“This Programme is designed to improve the nutritional outcomes and well-being of children in food-insecure households with children under 2 years, pregnant and lactating mothers through provision of nutritional sensitive counselling and additional cash transfer top-up of Ksh 500 per month,” he said,

In July 2021 the government through the guidance of President Uhuru Kenyatta provided Ksh 26.3 million top-up payments to 12,054 National Safety Net Programme benefiting households, who met the eligibility criteria for the Nutrition through Cash and Health Education (NICHE) programme under the Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project.

According to the CS, these initiatives have had a significant impact on poverty reduction and consequently accelerated protection, empowerment and equal opportunities that have enabled children to enjoy their rights, including the right to education.