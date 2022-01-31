The Ministry of Health has inked a deal with private hospitals that would see the stalemate between them and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) temporarily resolved.

According to a statement by NHIF, the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, NHIF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peter Kamunyo and various private hospitals held a consultative meeting to deliberate on a directive issued last week.

In the deal, private hospitals resolved to continue allowing NHIF cardholders to access medical services in their facilities until June 30th.

” The Ministry of Health held a meeting today, 31st January 2022, with various stakeholders (private and faith–based) in the health sector together with the Management of the Fund to deliberate on the NHIF heath care provider contracts. The Ministry guided that the 2018–2021 healthcare provider contracts be extended for a period of six months effective 1st January 2022 to 30th June 2022. ” Read the statement.

The Kenya Association of Private Hospitals (KAPH) Head of Communications, Joseph Otieno, confirmed that an agreement had been reached, but consultations were still being held.

During the agreed period, the Fund shall undertake bi–weekly stakeholder engagements on the benefit package for a period of two months to end on 31st March 2022.

This will further allow the formulation of the new regulations under the NHIF (Amendment) Act No. 1 of 2022 noting that the process requires a parliamentary sitting for approval.

Further the statement established that, the healthcare provider contracts will commence on 1st July 2022 in alignment with the Government financial calendar. This extension will allow the Fund to implement the regulations once approved and to conclude the contracting process.

“The new contracts will offer standardized reimbursement for similar levels of all service providers a component that needs to be highlighted to the public as well as to carry out public participation on the regulations. ” Read the statement.

On January 27, private hospitals announced that they will not be accepting NHIF as a mode of payment, citing foul play by the national insurer in payment of claims.

