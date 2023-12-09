Ministry of Defence feted for transparency in financial reporting

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been feted for prudent use of resources and for . accountability, transparency and integrity in financial reporting during this year’s Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards and Gala Dinner held at a Nairobi hotel.

MoD was ranked position 1 in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) cash category during the 2023 FiRe Award.

Leading the Ministry team to receive the award was the Principal Secretary Mr. Patrick Mariru accompanied by Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi.

This year’s Award whose theme was ‘utilizing technology and innovation to enhance transparency of sustainability, governance and financial information’ attracted 856 entities in over 23 categories.

FiRe Award aims to enhance accountability, transparency and integrity in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and other disclosures on governance, social and environmental reporting by private, public and other entities domiciled in East Africa.

Also present during the event were Chief of Logistics at the Defence Headquarters Brigadier Jacob Ondieki, Head of Accounting Unit Ms. Electina Wanyonyi, various Heads of Department and other Military and Civilian staff from the Ministry.