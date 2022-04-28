Ministry of Education kicks off registration of candidates

The Ministry of Education has launched the registration of candidates for the 2022 examinations and assessment set to be administered between November and December 2022.

The registration exercise which officially kicked off on 27th April will close on 14th May 2022.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof. George Magoha launched the exercise Tuesday at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

He was flanked by the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr Julius O. Jwan, Chairman of KNEC Dr John Onsanti and its Chief Executive Officer, Dr David Njengere.

Prof. Magoha said the Examinations to be registered are the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations and KCSE Qualifying Test.

The Cabinet Secretary said the registration will be done online by the respective Head Teachers as he ruled out offline registration of candidates.

Prof. Magoha called on headteachers to provide correct information on learners with special needs during the registration and verification of the registration of candidates.

“The involvement of parents and guardians during the verification of KPSEA and KCPE candidates is very important, schools should capture the names of the candidates correctly as they will be used in other examinations,” he emphasized.

He asked Head Teachers and Sub County Directors of Education (SCDE) to ensure the accuracy of the correct name of the candidate as per the birth certificate, gender, year of birth, citizenship and subjects entered.

Prof. Magoha said the transfer of candidates once registration is completed will not be done.

He, however, said special cases related to illness and insecurity will be handled appropriately once brought to the attention of KNEC through the SCDE.