All is set for this year’s National Examinations scheduled to begin in November. Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha says the ministry’s assessment on the preparedness shows majority of learners are fully prepared for the examinations to be administered in 2 months time. Prof. Magoha spoke after commissioning a competence based curriculum classroom at Hon. John Njoroge secondary school in Kasarani sub-county, Nairobi county.

